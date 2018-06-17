The deputy head of the shipbuilder developing China’s first home-grown aircraft carrier has been detained on suspicion of disciplinary violations, the usual euphemism for corruption.

Sun Bo, general manager of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), is suspected of serious violations of the law and party discipline, the National Supervisory Commission said in a brief statement issued on Saturday night.

The inquiry comes as President Xi Jinping is pushing for China to modernise its navy and become a major maritime power.

One of the country’s two major shipbuilders, CSIC plays a lead role in the development and construction of naval vessels, including nuclear and conventional submarines, and aircraft carriers.

At its shipyard in the northeastern port city of Dalian, it is currently working on China’s first domestically designed carrier – the Type 001A. The vessel is based on the Liaoning, the country’s only fully operational aircraft carrier.

China ‘ready to build bigger warships’ as first home-grown carrier starts sea trial

Sun built his career in shipbuilding in Dalian, specialising in maritime design and manufacturing. He joined the party leadership at CSIC in 2009, while also serving as chairman of Dalian Shipyard Group.

He was appointed general manager in 2015, and ranks second to chairman Hu Wenming.