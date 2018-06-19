US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told a gathering of American businessmen that China is engaging in “predatory economics 101” and an “unprecedented level of larceny” of intellectual property.

Pompeo made the remarks Monday at the Detroit Economic Club, as global markets reacted to trade tensions between the US and China. Both countries started putting trade tariffs in motion that are set to take effect from July 6.

Pompeo said China’s recent claims of “openness and globalisation” are “a joke” and that China is a “predatory economic government” that is “long overdue in being tackled”.

Pompeo raised the trade issue directly with China last week, when he met President Xi Jinping and others in Beijing.

Wall Street has viewed the escalating trade tensions with wariness, fearful they could strangle the economic growth achieved during Trump’s watch.

Pompeo also told the club that he might return to North Korea to continue nuclear discussions “before terribly long”.

He said there is still a lot of work to do to flesh out the agreement that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un struck in Singapore last week.

It’s “hard to know” whether there will need to be a second summit between Trump and Kim, he added, but promised that if a nuclear deal is struck, Trump is committed to delivering on his part, and to ensuring that North Korea can become a “wonderful place” that is “successful”.

Pompeo also said that the US may wish to alter the armistice agreement that ended fighting in the Korean war. The document was signed by the US, North Korea and China, and so would likely also require Beijing’s involvement.