A corn farmer in southwest China has become an online sensation after live-streaming from his cliff-top village every day for two months, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

Yang Yang, a 22-year-old father of two from Sichuan province, live-streams on Kuaishou, a popular video-sharing mobile app in China, and has nearly 45,000 followers, the Beijing-based Mirror reported.

For two hours a day, Yang clings to one of the steel cliff-face ladders that lead up to his home and films with his phone as he talks about life in the village of Atule’er in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, the report said.

Yang also promotes locally produced items such as honey and ham in his live stream.

Atule’er sits high among the mountains of Sichuan province, nearly 1,400 metres above sea level. It has around 72 homes, The Beijing News reported last year.

Yang, whose first video has been viewed nearly half a million times, told the newspaper he planned to offer homestays to visitors who were undaunted by the thought of climbing the steep ladders to his village.