State media have accused two cosmetic treatment centres in China of offering unapproved courses in administering Botox injections and eyelid surgery, with some trainees practising on chicken parts.

Posing as customers, undercover reporters from state broadcaster CCTV found that for 6,500 yuan (US$990), anyone could sign up for a four-day course at a clinic in Guangzhou.

Many people enrolling at Kangli Mini-Plastic Surgery Training Centre had no medical qualifications, and practised on chicken parts before persuading clients to undergo treatment, the report said.

The centre also used a brand of Botox that was not on the China Food and Drug Administration’s approved list.

In footage filmed at the Guangzhou centre, an employee assures the reporter that she does not need to worry about the products being fake.

When asked about the risks, another employee admits the risks are high, adding that most operators either shut shop or pay compensation when treatments go wrong.

In footage taken at a Beijing centre, an employee says beauty clinics had been known to sell a single unit of non-CFDA approved Botox for as much as 30,000 yuan, about 150 times the regular price.

While South Korea is still a popular destination for Chinese seeking cosmetic surgery, the industry is rapidly growing in China. Illegal cosmetic treatment courses charging big fees had mushroomed, targeting people lured by the promise of high incomes, the report said.