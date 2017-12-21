A woman who fainted on an Air China flight to Chengdu on Wednesday refused to leave the aircraft after it returned to Beijing so she could receive treatment, Chinese media reports.

The plane, which took off at about 11.33am, was forced to turn back to Beijing Capital International Airport 20 minutes into the flight when the passenger passed out in her seat. The passenger, who was only identified as a woman in her 50s, insisted she was fine after she regained consciousness, and threw a tantrum upon finding out that the airliner was headed back to Beijing, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Chinese air stewardess suspended for eating leftover meal actually filmed video herself, says airline

The aircraft was met by police and an ambulance when it landed, but the woman refused to get off the plane. She told the crew she fainted because she had been temporarily “possessed”, and there was no need to go back to Beijing.

When she was finally persuaded to disembark an hour later, medical staff did a check-up and advised her to go to hospital, but she refused.

“I told [the crew] that I was fine and I would be responsible for myself,” the woman told the medical team, according to the report. “Something possessed me and you can never find out what it was.”

The flight finally took off at about 3.35pm, and arrived in Chengdu at about 6pm.

Under Chinese civil aviation regulations, anyone who refuses to get off a plane after landing is liable to be fined or detained by police. The report did not say if the case was under investigation.