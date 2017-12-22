A state-owned travel agency in Tibet autonomous region has launched temporary aerial tours of its capital city, Lhasa, Chinese media reports.

The helicopter service is run by Lhasa Snow Eagle General Aviation Corporation (Snow Eagle GAC) and lasts around 15 minutes, China News Service reported.

The tour, which takes off by the River Lhasa, offers visitors a bird’s-eye view of the city’s biggest attractions: Potala Palace, a World Heritage Site; Jokhang, a Buddhist temple that is hailed as the spiritual centre of Tibet; and Princess Wencheng theatre.

With six Airbus H125 helicopters in operation, the tours will be available daily until April 2018, with tickets costing 990 yuan (US$150) per person.

The company has previously deployed Airbus H125s towards humanitarian relief and emergency medical services in Tibet.