Outcry after dog with over 70 knife wounds dies in China

Police in southwest China are investigating after a dog died from over 70 knife wounds, according to a news website report.

The seriously injured Golden Retriever was found by a security guard in Chengdu in Sichuan province beside a waste bin in the car park of an apartment block on Thursday, Thepaper.cn reported.

The dog was sent to an animal hospital, but died the next morning.

The head of the hospital was quoted as saying that the animal had more than 70 knife wounds, with over 30 to the head. Parts of its spine and skull were exposed and its ears nearly cut off.

A vet operated for over five hours on the dog, but was unable to save its life.

It’s time to outlaw animal cruelty in China

The animal had been dumped in a box, covered with plastic bags.

Police said in a statement on Friday they have launched an investigation and asked dog lovers to remain calm after the case created an outcry among animal rights activists.

A lawyer was quoted as saying there was no law in mainland China to punish the owners of a pet for animal cruelty or for abuse of a stray animal.

The only legal provision allowed pet owners to sue others if they had harmed their animal, the lawyer said.