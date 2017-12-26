Chubby Chinese policeman sheds 30kg to become bone marrow donor

An overweight police officer in eastern China has shed 30kg so he can donate bone marrow to a leukaemia patient, a news website reported.

Liu Cheng, 24, weighed 110kg in June when he was notified by the Red Cross Society in Huantai county in Shandong province that his bone marrow matched a patient’s, Iqilu.com reported.

The officer, who joined China’s bone marrow donor programme in 2013, then started losing weight to meet the medical criteria to become a donor.

He is now in hospital in Jinan preparing to donate bone marrow on Wednesday, according to the article.

Liu, who is responsible for video surveillance at Huantai’s public security bureau, told the website that he had only eaten steamed potatoes and boiled cabbage over the past months.

He also jogged 10km every day, even when the weather was bad.

“It was really tiring and painstaking, but then I thought the patient was experiencing more pain,” Liu was quoted as saying.