Chinese smuggler admits swallowing 57 pellets of cocaine

A man has admitted swallowing 57 pellets of cocaine in Myanmar to smuggle the drug into China, a news website reported.

The man was arrested at Xianyang airport in Shaanxi province after flying from Myanmar, Kankanews.com reported. He had swallowed about 330 grams of the drug, wrapped in plastic.

The man, whose full name was not given, sells seafood in Guangdong province, according to the article.

He was quoted as telling police his business was poor and a friend invited him on holiday to Myanmar.

After he arrived, he was offered 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) to smuggle the drugs.

Xianyang police received a tip-off and arrested the man as he got off the plane.

Police in Xianyang caught another drug smuggler nearly four months ago at the same airport, the news website Cnwest.com reported. A 21-year-old man was detained after leaving his flight in early September.

He was found to have swallowed over 380 grams of cocaine in return for the same amount of money as the man in the latest case.

He later told police it took him 7½ hours to swallow the drugs in 60 pellets.