Chinese tourists warned not to ride elephants after guide’s death

A Chinese consulate in northern Thailand has warned tourists not to ride elephants and to avoid any contact with wild animals after a tour guide was kicked and trampled to death by an elephant.

He Yongjie was killed after he tried to pull away a tourist who was attacked at the Sam Liam Thong Kham elephant camp near Pattaya on Thursday.

A notice released by the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai on Tuesday said most tourist attractions in Thailand would cover a small portion of medical fees in case of accidents, but travellers should ensure they have overseas travel insurance before departure and buy local accident insurance after landing.

Most travel insurance bought in Thailand does not cover medical fees for major treatment, the notice said.

Other advice given to Chinese tourists included choosing jungle flights with caution, not hiring and riding motorcycles, and avoiding using credit cards in small shops.

The guide killed on Thursday worked for a tour agency in Chongqing in southwest China.

The elephant park has offered his family 200,000 yuan (US$30,500) in compensation, but the family has yet to accept.

A report by Bang kok Post said the owner of the elephant camp and the animal’s handler were charged on Friday with recklessness causing death and injury.