Chinese villager hires helicopter to take his bride to wedding

A villager in eastern China spent 100,000 yuan (US$15,200) renting a helicopter to pick up his bride and take her to their wedding, according to a news website report.

The man said he had dreamed of flying to his wedding after frequently travelling to Shanghai and Hong Kong by plane, Qq.com reported.

The bridegroom, whose full name was not given, comes from a village near Zibo in Shandong province.

He flew for about an hour to Binzhou in northern Shandong to pick up his bride.

The couple then flew to their wedding venue nearby.

The groom would have had to get clearance from the aviation authorities for the flight, a time-consuming and complex process in China.