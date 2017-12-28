Scenic area famous in Chinese TV series turned into rubbish dump

A scenic mountainous area in southern China used as a regular backdrop in a popular TV series has been turned into a huge rubbish dump, according to a Chinese media report.

Piles of garbage have been tipped near Paotai Mountain, in a waterfall scenic area in the Guangxi region, the news website Qq.com reported.

The area is well known as a location in the TV series The Journey of Flower inspired by Chinese Daoist legends.

The drama was the second-highest-rated TV drama in the country in 2015.

The mountain is only accessibly by a steep road, but the website found household rubbish and construction waste piled in the area.

Some of the rubbish had been burned, releasing heavy smoke.

As well as the strong smell and piles of garbage obstructing the road, the waste risks polluting water supplies, according to the report.

The report did not say who had dumped the rubbish and construction waste.