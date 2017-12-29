Chinese woman learned to make drugs after seeking advice on QQ

A woman held in a drugs gang raid in northern China learned how to make methamphetamine after asking for advice on the online messaging app QQ, according to a news website report.

The gang was broken up by police in Luliang in Shanxi province, Chinanews.com reported.

Police destroyed three processing plants, seized 9.5kg of drugs and arrested 13 suspects in raids carried out in several provinces.

Officers said the woman, whose full name was not given, had asked for information about making methamphetamine through QQ, one of the most popular messaging apps in China.

Police found methamphetamine, heroin plus chemicals and drug-making equipment in her flat.

She first said she had been making facial masks, but later said she had learned how to manufacture drugs on QQ.

Police later found she was a member of the drugs gang, which recruited people to make narcotics through social media.

Some members were even sent to Myanmar to improve their drug-making skills, according to the report.

The police raids took place in Shanxi, Gansu, Liaoning and Jiangsu provinces, and also in Shanghai between July 20 and September 30.

Officers also cracked 20 other offences and cases involving the gang, including online gambling and pornography, the report said.