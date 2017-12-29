Video of man shooting caged bear sparks outcry in China

Footage of a man shooting and killing a caged bear has been widely shared online in China, fuelling anger among internet users.

The 28-second clip posted on Wednesday shows the Chinese man pointing a rifle at the black bear and opening fire.

The footage later shows the bear’s head and a paw, and somebody skinning part of the carcass.

Police in Yunnan province said an initial investigation suggested the incident happened in neighbouring Myanmar.

The man comes from eastern China’s Shandong province, and is suspected of belonging to a hunting and animal trafficking gang, Beijing Youth Daily reported, citing the police in Yunnan.

Black bears are a protected species in China, and anyone convicted of hunting and killing them can face a prison term of up to five years.

A person commenting on the story online said: “They are the dregs of society – should be punished severely.”

Another wrote: “They don’t have even the slightest piece of mercy for animals.”