Gang kingpin among dozens jailed in mob crackdown in China

A court in southern China has jailed 36 people for terms of up to 25 years for gang crimes including murder, assault and setting up illegal casinos, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Hainan gang leader Huang Tuwang was sentenced to 25 years for gang activity dating back to 2005, while other members were sentenced to terms of between 12 months and 23 years for various crimes, Xinhua said.

Chinese courts have sentenced several big mafia-style criminal gangs this year, often for offences involving gambling, which is illegal in China.

Huang Tuwang oversaw a range of illegal businesses including massage parlours, unlicensed lending outfits and casinos, forming “unlawful control” over certain regions and industries, said the report.

The gang, which went by the name “Moon Help”, had more than 40 members and frequently recruited students and school dropouts, it said.

Last month 27 gang members were jailed for up to 25 years for assault, robbery and extortion in northwest Shaanxi province. In January a court in Anhui province sentenced 67 people in a similar case for offences including gambling and extortion.

In November, Guangdong had a crackdown against organised crime. Part of the operations included arresting 140 suspected gangsters armed with metal bars and knives in a wedding banquet in Shenzhen.

The gang targeted in Shenzhen was led by two brothers and had been operating since 1999, police were quoted as saying.

The suspects are accused of 128 crimes, including operating underground casinos, drug dealing, extortion, robbery and possessing firearms. They are also accused of vandalism and taking part in gang fights.

Raids took part in 21 cities across Guangdong with more than 130 gangs targeted. Some 1,420 suspects were detained.