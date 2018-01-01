The manager of a five-star hotel in eastern China has apologised to two guests after chambermaids entered their room while they were lying naked on the bed, according to mainland media reports.

The incident happened about 6pm on Wednesday while a man surnamed Fan and his unnamed wife were staying at the Sheraton Grand Hangzhou Wetland Park Resort in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, a local television station reported.

The couple were on a business trip to the city, Zhejiang TV reported on Monday.

Fan said that he and his wife were lying on the bed watching television and did not hear the maids knocking on the door.

“What if we had been doing something private?” he said. “It would have been an intrusion of privacy.”

The manager of the hotel, who also was not named, initially refused to apologise, saying the maids had been going about their usual nighttime business of turning down beds and replenishing fruit bowls.

He also said the workers had knocked on Fan’s door before entering the room.

The angry customer was unimpressed, however, and called the police, at which point the manager had a change of heart and apologised.