Row over ‘sexist’ women-only parking spaces reignited in China

The controversy over women-only parking spaces in China has been reignited after a female motorist posted online she would not use them as the idea seemed sexist.

The parking spaces she encountered in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province are bigger than normal and have pink signs showing high heels inside them.

The woman driver said she went to Hangzhou over the New Year holiday, but felt uncomfortable using the parking spaces.

The post has attracted heated debate online in China, with some saying the initiative is blatant discrimination against women, while others said it was convenient for female drivers.

Some suggested that bigger car parking spaces should be marked for new rather than women drivers.

Fang Hongying, a car park manager, was quoted by the Zhejiang Daily as saying they spent 70 million yuan (US$10.7 million) to create the spaces for the improved safety and convenience of women motorists.

A similar controversy was sparked in Kunming in Yunnan province in October after women only parking spaces were introduced.

Many complained that the larger spaces reinforced the stereotype that women were worse drivers than men.

A similar scheme has also been introduced in Zhengzhou in Henan province.