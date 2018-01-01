A woman in northeast China was fined 500 yuan (US$77) for checking into a hotel with the expired ID card of her lover’s late wife, according to a Chinese media report.

The lover, identified only as Zhang, offered the woman the outdated card when she forgot to bring her own to the hotel in Dandong, Liaoning province, late last month, Heilongjiang TV reported.

In China, all hotel occupants must present ID cards to check in.

The subterfuge was uncovered when a police officer did a check of guests and noticed the woman did not resemble the photo on the card.

ID card checks introduced at Foshan massage parlours and spas

At first the woman claimed that she did not look like the person in the photo because it had been taken a long time ago, the report said.

The officer then checked the ID number and discovered its owner had died and the card was void.

Zhang was also fined 500 yuan and the hotel 200 yuan for negligence.