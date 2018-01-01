A trainee nurse at a top hospital in eastern China who caused a stir online over the weekend after live-streaming herself while at work may face disciplinary action, according to local media reports.

Social media users suggested the management team at the First Hospital of Yulin in Shangrao, Jiangxi province, keep a tighter rein on their workers.

The online debate began after the unnamed nurse filmed herself going about her normal duties on Saturday. The incident happened about 30 minutes before the woman was set to end her shift, Jiangxi News reported on Monday, adding that she was still wearing her uniform.

An unnamed director at the hospital was quoted as saying that the nurse was an intern who had been working there for less than six months.

He said she was not professionally qualified and did not have an employment contract with the hospital.

The management team would discuss the matter after the New Year holiday and decide on an appropriate course of action, he said.

Live-streaming has become a popular pastime in China in recent years, with some people making a living from their broadcasts. The report did not say if the student nurse had a large social media following.

While many internet users complained about the woman’s actions, others were more supportive.