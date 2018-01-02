Two Chinese children die in stabbing after basketball game row

A row sparked during a basketball game at school has left two children dead and seven wounded in western China, according to a news website report.

An argument broke out between two pupils while playing a game at a middle school in Tonghai county in Yunnan province, Thepaper.cn reported.

The argument was broken up, but one of the boys and his companions confronted the other child and his friends as they later made their way home from school, the report said, citing the police.

Fighting broke out and one of the boys stabbed several children with a knife. One child died at the scene and several were wounded.

Another pupil died later in hospital and seven are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The two boys who sparked the fight have been detained by the police. No details were given of what sparked the initial argument, which happened last Wednesday.

The case has triggered debate online in China over whether the children’s parents or school should also take some of the blame for the violence.

“Hope the government steps up legislation on school violence,” one internet user wrote.

Another person commenting online said: “School and family education are more important in guiding adolescents’ behaviour. Education can only help to control their impulses.”