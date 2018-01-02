Arrested burglar’s self-help guide sparks mirth online in China

The contents of a suspected Chinese burglar’s notebook have been widely circulated online after he was arrested in western China, with detailed reminders to himself on how to carry out his crimes and keep himself motivated.

The book contained notes on how he planned his crimes, including hand-drawn maps, the People’s Daily reported on Monday.

Chinese burglary suspect accused of dressing as a woman to break in to mobile phone shops

The notes in neat and orderly handwriting detailed various planned burglaries, giving options for crime routes and the location of a police station, the report said, citing the police in Chengdu in Sichuan province.

The burglar’s reminders to himself included: “Do keep in mind – only take cash, gold vessels, alcohol and cigarettes,” he wrote. “Distinguish real cigarettes and alcohol from fakes, find another ID card.”

The burglar, whose full name was not given, also reminded himself of the need for a quick getaway. “Take different ways of escape based on the value of goods. Keep in mind to run first if the value is high. Escape quickly, hide, take cover and run far away.”

He also encouraged himself to not get “sluggish” while stealing or “conform, take the easy way out and dislike work”.

Chinese burglar arrested after he got head stuck between window bars escaping from house

The burglar’s self-help notes amused internet users in China.

“The most encouraging thief in history!” one person commented.

Another said: “So talented, but what a pity he chose the wrong path!”

One person commenting online even praised the burglar for his neat handwriting.

“My homework and handwriting are not as good as his,” they said.

No details were given in the report of whether the man has been convicted or punished.