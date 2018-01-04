A man from central China has been dubbed the hardest working delivery man in his city by after it was revealed that he drops off an average of over 60 takeaway food orders each day.

Jiang Lin said on busy days in Changsha in Hunan province he can make about 90 deliveries and his record is 110, the Sanxiang Metropolis Daily reported.

Jiang usually works about 13 hours each day and earns more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) a month.

He is now saving money to buy a house for his family.

Dinner at your door: inside China’s US$37 billion online food delivery services market

Details of his workload were revealed by his employer, the motorcycle food delivery company Ele.me.

The firm said Jiang, 28, delivered the most orders last year among its staff in the city, with a total of 20,576.

By skipping meals and often running to make deliveries, Jiang was able to drop off twice as many orders as his colleagues.

Lawsuit turns up the heat on China’s food delivery market over tide of waste

“Delivering takeaway orders is tough and stressful, but you earn more if you work harder,” Jiang was quoted as saying.

“The hardest time was in the summer of 2017 when Changsha suffered from rainstorms. There was no place on my body that was dry.

“Electricity at some buildings was also cut off, so it was normal for me to walk up to the 10th floor or more by stairs,” he said.