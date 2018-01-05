China’s weather bureau lifted its blizzard “orange alert” with fewer areas likely to face heavy snow on Friday, but warned that heavy rainstorms were expected in some parts of the country.

The National Meteorological Centre said late on Thursday that moderate to heavy snow was set to hit eastern China’s Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, while the southwestern Guangxi region was facing heavy freezing rain and sleet.

Record levels of snowfall since late Wednesday have paralysed parts of China, with Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu, issuing a blizzard “red alert” on Thursday afternoon after forecasting snow depths of up to 25cm.

The weather bureau issued an “orange alert” on Wednesday, with snow disrupting public transport and energy supplies, damaging power lines and forcing authorities to shut down roads, airports and schools in parts of central China.

One killed, 20 injured as heavy snow hits central China

At least three airports were closed and nine others experienced extensive delays on Thursday because of heavy snowfall.

Several high-speed trains from Shanghai and Beijing were also delayed or cancelled on Thursday, and motorways in the provinces of Jiangsu, Henan, Shaanxi and Hubei were closed, China Daily reported on Friday.

The ceilings of several bus stations in Hefei, the capital of Anhui, collapsed as a result of snow, resulting in at least one death, the report said, adding that the province saw a record 30cm of snowfall on Thursday.

In Xiangyang, central China’s Hubei, five people were trapped when a factory roof collapsed, while traffic in the city ground to a halt because of the heavy snow on Thursday, according to state broadcaster, China National Radio.

Why Shanghai’s oldest neighbourhood has to shiver each year through the winter cold

Meanwhile, authorities in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, said that from Friday households would be allowed to purchase up to 220 cubic metres of natural gas per month, up from 150 cubic metres previously, as the colder weather took hold, local media reported.

The city has a tiered pricing system for gas, with households paying higher prices for any fuel consumed above a set amount.

Hubei has been hit by its heaviest snowfall on record, according to a local weather forecaster.

The harsh weather came amid a shortage of gas in China after Beijing ordered millions of households and industrial plants to switch to the cleaner fuel for heating from coal.