An off-duty police officer in southwestern China foiled the theft off an electric bicycle this week only to have his rental bike stolen in the process, according to a local news website.

Gao Xiaoping, who works in the city of Leshan, Sichuan province, was on his way to the gym on Tuesday evening when he spotted a suspicious-looking man pushing an electric bicycle along the road, Thecover.cn reported.

The officer got off his bike, propped it up and went to investigate. After talking to the suspect – who was unable to present the keys to the vehicle and was carrying a screwdriver – Gao called his colleagues at the local police station and the man was subsequently arrested.

Unfortunately for Gao, when he returned to the place where he had left his own bike – no more than 10 metres away – he found nothing but thin air.

After reviewing the footage from a nearby surveillance camera, police were able to identify the woman who stole Gao’s bicycle, but the report did not say if she was later apprehended. It said only that the bike was returned about a day later.

In view of the circumstances, the rental company generously waived the 15 yuan (US$2.30) fee Gao owed on the bike.