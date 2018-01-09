Drivers baffled as 37 sets of lights set up at China crossroads

A city in southwest China has set up 37 sets of traffic lights at one crossroads, prompting bafflement among Chinese internet users over the high number of signals.

The lights were installed at a busy intersection in Chengdu in Sichuan province, the Huaxi City Daily reported.

The local authorities say the signals are needed because of the high congestion at the junction.

A property agent in the area was quoted as saying that the construction of a metro station nearby had also led to chaotic traffic conditions at the intersection.

The intersection now has more traffic lights than any other in the city, but some internet users said the move was excessive and confusing.

“I got lost here last week. It’s supposed to take only five minutes to get to the metro station, but I was detoured to another place,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I’m afraid that I would be lost even with the help of a navigator.”

Others, however, took a more positive stance.

“I have to wait for several traffic lights to cross the road, but I feel much safer than before,” the owner of a nearby shop was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Another internet user also joked that they liked the colourful lights.

“Every time I walk out of the metro station, I feel like it’s Christmas,” they wrote.