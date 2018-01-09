A woman who suffered from fevers and breathing problems for six years discovered she had swallowed a 3cm-long chilli pepper which was lodged in one of her lungs, according to a newspaper report.

The cause of the woman’s ailments finally came to light after she went for a check-up at a hospital in Tongchuan in Shaanxi province, the China Business View reported.

The woman, 41, whose full name was not given, went to hospital last week after experiencing severe headaches and breathing difficulties.

Luo Lifeng, a doctor at the hospital, was quoted as saying he tried to take the chilli out of her right lung after putting a probe inside.

He then decided he would have to operate instead as the lower part of the lung was already severely infected. Doctors successfully removed the chilli pepper last week, according to the article.

Doctors said swallowed foreign bodies in the airways were common in children aged under five, but rare in adults.

Luo was quoted as saying the woman probably inhaled the pepper while she was eating a meal.