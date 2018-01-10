Chirpy Chinese couple take selfies after fire damages home

A couple from southern China posted selfies of themselves online after their home was badly damaged in a fire.

The couple from Guilin in the Guangxi region took the pictures after a fire broke out when they used a heater to dry and warm clothes. The couple and a friend later posted pictures and videos on social media.

The photographs show the couple with blackened faces and hands, with the damage shown to their house.

The couple put out the fire with the help of neighbours and no one was injured, but their home was badly burned.

“This incident taught us the importance of fire prevention in winter and we should smile in the face of everything we encounter,” the man joked in one video.

The couple also jokingly wished that everyone’s life could be as warm and full of energy as the fire this year.

The photographs were widely shared online, with many internet users surprised by how optimistic the couple was.

“I love this kind of attitude towards life. Since it’s impossible to go back, we should confront what happens optimistically,” one person wrote.

Another said: “People with such a good attitude will always be blessed.”

However, some internet users were troubled by the couple’s behaviour.

“They are so stupid as they are still taking photos and uploading to WeChat when their lives were in danger,” one internet user said.

The couple responded to the comments online saying they uploaded the photographs to give a positive message and never expected the pictures to go viral online.