An Audi driver has been detained in eastern China on suspicion of drink-driving after he allegedly killed a moped driver in a hit-and-run accident this week.

The driver, surnamed Zhang, was taken in by police in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, at a hotel an hour after the incident, Yangzhou Evening News reported on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that the car involved in the accident was a brand new Audi that did not have a licence plate. Driving without a number plate is illegal in China.

Footage of the accident, taken from the dashboard of another car, showed the vehicle ploughing into a moped from behind, sending its rider flying.

The car then swerved haphazardly for a while before speeding away.

The driver did not slow down or stop to provide any help to the victim, witnesses said.

Bystanders called for an ambulance, but the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police began a sweeping search for the driver using security camera footage and traced Zhang, who is not a resident of Yangzhou, to a nearby hotel.

The report said that police officers used pepper spray to subdue the suspect after he tried to flee the scene.

Photographs published in Chinese media reports showed a car with severe damage to the front light and front window.

The case is under investigation.