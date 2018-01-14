A Chinese university student has been fined for trying to smuggle a puppy onto a flight by hiding it in a fake pregnant belly, according to a local newspaper report.

The woman, who was not named, was stopped by a security officer after passing through a scanner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in the central China province of Hubei, Wuhan Evening News reported.

The officer became suspicious as the woman was acting strangely and looked nervous. When the officer touched her “baby bump” it became clear it was not real and the game was up.

Airport police said they received a call just after 7pm on Thursday saying that a “pregnant” woman had been detained on suspicion of carrying contraband, the report said.

The woman confessed to the attempted deceit and when she removed the silicone prosthetic, which was taped to her midriff, out popped a tiny white month-old puppy.

The woman, who was trying to board a flight to her hometown in northwest China’s Gansu province, told police that she bought the fake belly online after reading an article about how it could be used to conceal her furry friend.

The report did not say how much the woman was fined, or what happened to her and the puppy after she was apprehended.

While some social media users mocked the woman for her foiled attempt at smuggling, the majority were benevolent in their responses to the incident.

“This puppy is so lucky to have such an owner,” one person wrote. “What she did was much better than all those irresponsible dog owners out there.”