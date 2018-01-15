Police in central China have helped reunite a couple separated for more than two decades after the wife lost her memory and went missing.

Lu Yunrong disappeared from her home in Hubei province 23 years ago after a head injury resulted in memory loss and she became lost, Anhui Television reported on Monday.

Lu ended up in a village in Nanyang, Henan province, where she remained in the care of a local family.

Her husband, Wen Lianglin, spent the next two decades looking for her but the couple were only reunited after Lu suddenly remembered the names of her spouse and children and informed police last week, the report said.

Officers used the information to contact Wen, who travelled to Nanyang and was reunited with Lu on Friday.

“We have to thank the people in this village who took care of my sister-in-law for so many years,” Lu’s sister-in-law was quoted as saying.

A villager said the community was poor and there was never much to eat.

“But we have never mistreated [Lu], and we are happy that she is finally able to reunite with her family,” the villager said.