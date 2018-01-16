A pharmaceutical company in eastern China has been shut down after it used a water truck to spray more than 3,000 tonnes of waste water on to the streets, according to a Chinese media report.

The truck was painted like a city cleaning services vehicle and the firm in Rudong county in Jiangsu province used the method to get rid of liquid waste for over a year, Jiangsu TV reported.

The company, Bairui Biomedical Technology, has also been fined 800,000 yuan (US$124,000), the report said.

Police and the local authorities caught the company spraying the highly-concentrated waste last week.

People had reported a strong smell after the truck had been spraying.

The truck was spotted at about midnight, moving slowly along a bicycle lane, with the sign “watering truck” written on its side.

The vehicle was spraying a yellow-coloured liquid onto the road, said to be a high irritant.

Samples of the liquid were tested and contravened standards of contamination for sewage water, the report said.

The report gave no details of what kind of chemicals were found in the samples.

The company had been disposing of the waste this way since late 2016 and it has previously been punished for the illegal disposal of water into the area’s sewerage system, Jiangsu TV said.

“The people responsible for this have been passed on to the police and are now in detention,” an official with the Rudong environmental authority was quoted as saying.