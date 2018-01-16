A woman has apologised to the owner of a dog she allegedly held for ransom and later threw to its death from the 6th floor of her home in southwest China, according to Chinese media reports.

The woman, He Hengli, is accused of throwing the pet out of the window after the animal’s owner came to her flat in Chengdu in Sichuan province to negotiate for the pet’s release.

The woman refused to open the door and the owner of the dog called the police after she heard the animal barking inside.

The door was later forced open, but the woman had already allegedly thrown the corgi out the window.

A reporter from the Chengdu Business Daily was with the owner as she tried to recover the dog and filmed the incident last Thursday. The footage was later widely shared on social media in China.

The dog, called Lion, went missing about two weeks earlier and was held by He, 34, who lives with her daughter.

The owner tracked down the dog and tried to negotiate to get it back.

Text messages showed that He kept asking money for “dog food” and a “kennel”, according to media reports.

The texts also showed that He asked the owner to buy her another dog of the same breed and threatened to kill Lion.

The woman and the owner have met at a local police station. The woman apologised for the death of Lion, but said she did not drop the dog and the pet’s death was an accident.

The owner did not accept the apology and wants to pursue the matter through the courts, the reports said.