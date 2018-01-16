The Iranian oil tanker spill could affect seafood supply in the long run as marine life in the East China Sea – an important area for commercial fishing – is put at risk of contamination.

Concerns remain over the scale of environmental damage after the Sanchi exploded and sank on Sunday, likely releasing toxic bunker fuel that powered the ship’s engines and its cargo of light crude, polluting waters in the area.

The Panama-registered tanker collided with Chinese freighter CF Crystal 160 nautical miles east of Shanghai on January 6. It caught fire and lost power after the collision, drifting southeast before it exploded and sank midway between China’s Zhejiang province and Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

High alert for huge oil slick in East China Sea, but how bad will it be?

Late on Monday, China’s State Oceanic Administration said the oil slick from the tanker had grown to five times the size it was a few days before.

A 14.8km slick was found 7.2km southwest of the site on Monday morning, and another 18.2km slick was found east of the site at noon, the maritime authority said in a statement.

Surveillance planes also reported an oil slick spreading northwards from the site with a radius of about 5km. The total size was about 58 sq km (22 square miles) – much bigger than the 10 sq km slick seen over the weekend.

The affected area is an important spawning ground for many commercial species including the bluefin leatherjacket and swordtip squid, according to environmental group Greenpeace East Asia.

“At this time of year the area is used as a wintering ground by common edible species such as hairtail, yellow croaker, chub mackerel and blue crab,” Greenpeace said in a statement on Monday.

“The area is also on the migratory pathway of many marine mammals, such as humpback whales, right whales and grey whales.”

China’s maritime authority said it had collected samples from the site where the vessel sank, classifying the water on a four-tier scale as “worse than grade four”. Grade four seawater is deemed suitable at ocean ports and around engineered structures, while grade one is clean enough for marine fisheries and sanctuaries. The grease, oil and petroleum concentration was found to be 1,261 micrograms per litre in some of the samples.

East China Sea oil fire out but eco threat lurks from sunken Iranian tanker

The vessel was carrying 136,000 tonnes, or nearly one million barrels, of condensate – an ultralight, highly flammable crude oil that is poisonous to marine life – when it collided with the freighter.

Its crew of 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis are all believed to have perished in the incident, which was the biggest tanker spill since 1991, when 260,000 tonnes of oil leaked off the Angolan coast.

It is unclear exactly how much of the ship’s cargo of light crude has spilled into the sea. But oil spills in general can be extremely damaging to the marine environment and require specialised clean-up expertise to minimise their impact, said Yvonne Sadovy, from the University of Hong Kong’s school of biological sciences.

“Impacts from the oil spill can range from the chemical contamination of fish and shellfish, which can lead to their deaths, killing of species like dolphins and turtles, which get covered in oil, and damage to fish spawning and nursery areas,” Sadovy said.

Burning Iranian tanker explodes and sinks, ‘no hope of finding crew alive’

“Combined with overfishing and other types of pollution, especially plastic pollution, the oil contamination is yet a further stress on an already damaged marine ecosystem in the East China Sea.”

Sadovy said the area used to support a highly productive fishery, but was now “extremely degraded”.

“The long-term results are fewer and less safe fish for consumers, less fish for fishermen (hence reduced income), and increasing dependence by China on imports of fish because of its own seriously declining fish populations,” she said, adding that more imports could also mean consumers will pay more for fish.