Two men have been arrested for beating a woman for “slow service” in her restaurant in northeast China, a local newspaper reported.

Surveillance camera footage showed a group of three men and a woman in the restaurant in Changchun, Jilin province late on Saturday night, New Culture News reported on Tuesday.

Two of the men are seen assaulting the 26-year-old restaurant owner in her kitchen and smashing it up.

The pair were identified by police as Wang Yongcheng and Yang Gang and arrested, the report said.

The restaurant owner told the newspaper that the men appeared drunk when they came in. They ordered a spicy hotpot, then demanded it be served straight away.

“I told him the food needed to be cooked before I could serve it, but the man in the fur coat just threw a pack of napkins at me, then lifted up a chair and hit me with it,” she was quoted as saying.

“They grabbed my hair, punched me and kicked me.”

Video footage showed a man punching and kicking the woman, then pushing her to the ground as she shielded herself with her hands.

The men fled the scene before police arrived, the report said.

Officers tracked down Wang and Yang on Monday and they confessed to assaulting the woman, Changchun police said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

The investigation is still under way, the statement said.