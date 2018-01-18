Dozens of women and their parents have called a police station in China trying to organise dates with a handsome young police officer who saved the life of a woman threatening to jump from a high building.

The calls were made to a station in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province to get contact details for Wang Haobin and ask if he was single, the Qianjiang Evening News reported.

State media reported that Wang responded to a call last Friday that a woman was threatening to jump from a 16-storey building.

He arrived to find the woman standing on a ledge outside the top of the block while others tried to persuade her not to jump.

Wang climbed over a wall at the top of the building to the ledge and lifted the woman, who was two months pregnant, to safety.

His colleagues told the newspaper they could not release his personal contact details to callers, but suggested they look for him while he is off duty.

Wang, 25, was a gymnast before he joined the police in January last year, according to the article.

He was quoted as saying he was single, but in no rush to find a partner.