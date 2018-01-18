A woman has been placed in detention for 15 days for refusing to go through a physical security check at Beijing’s international airport while claiming to be a foreigner, according to a television report.

The woman is seen in surveillance footage refusing to let staff frisk her.

She told airport staff that she had not liked people touching her since she was a child, Beijing TV reported on Wednesday.

The staff persisted but the woman, whose full name was not given, started cursing at them.

She said that as a foreign citizen she had the freedom to curse others as it was a common practice overseas, the report said. She added that after her treatment she would never return to China.

The woman, who was flying to Beijing on Saturday, was then taken to a nearby police station.

Police later discovered she was a 32-year-old Chinese citizen who had been living abroad.

She had returned to China on business and to visit relatives.

No details were given of where she had been living.