More than 100 yaks die after plunging into frozen Chinese river

More than 100 yaks were killed after plunging into a frozen river in northwest China, according to Chinese media reports.

A total of 107 yaks died after two herdsman were trying to herd 180 of the beasts across a river in Gade county in Qinghai province last week, China News Service reported.

The animals killed were valued at 642,000 yuan (US$99,800).

Local officials and others tried to help rescue the animals, but were hindered by the lack of heavy equipment to pull the yaks from the water and the onset of darkness.

The local government gave the two herdsmen a total of 16,000 yuan along with rice, cooking oil and noodles to help them cope with their losses.

Residents have also offered to buy the surviving yaks, offering up to 3,500 yuan for adult animals, the report said.