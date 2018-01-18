A Chinese man suffering from cancer who ran away to die so he would not be a burden to his family has been reunited with his wife and children, according to a local newspaper report.

Police officers found the man, identified only by his surname Xia, hiding in a cave just hours after his wife reported him missing, Qianjiang Evening News reported.

The woman, who was not named, alerted the authorities after finding a farewell note penned by her husband at their home in Panan county, Zhejiang province.

“I left home not because you don’t treat me well, but because you treat me too well,” he wrote.

The report did not say what type of cancer Xia was suffering from, but said he had undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and multiple surgical procedures.

“It’s so painful for me to live on and I don’t want to plunge our home into having nothing,” he said in the letter.

“After I die, find a healthy and considerate man to live with you for the rest of life. I will bless you,” he told his wife.

Police found Xia in a small cave on the site of a disused coal mine in a remote village. The couple embraced and cried when they were reunited, the report said.

Xia told police that he had swallowed pesticide before crawling into the cave in a bid to speed up his demise, so they took him to hospital. After rinsing out his digestive system and checking his blood, doctors gave him the all-clear and sent him home.

Xia’s daughter, who was also not named, said her father had addressed his suicide note to his entire family. He had become increasingly anxious because of the financial pressure of having to pay for his medical treatments, especially after his condition had recently worsened, she was quoted as saying.

Local authorities were providing Xia with psychological support, the report said, without elaborating.