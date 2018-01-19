A man who stole a cab at knifepoint in central China was killed 10 minutes later when he crashed into a truck, according to a news website report.

The man, 27, ordered a car on a ride-hailing app in Changde in Hunan province, Rednet.cn reported.

The cab took him to a suburban area and he pulled out a knife, ordering the driver to leave his bag and get out before driving off in the vehicle.

The robber, whose full name was not given, even told the driver to report the crime to the police if he wanted.

Police quickly traced the car and followed it.

The thief drove at high speed and crashed into an oncoming truck as he tried to overtake another car, the article said.

The cab, a white Toyota, was severely damaged in the accident on Thursday.

Internet users expressed little sympathy for the thief.

One person wrote on the news website 163.com: “That is what’s called karma and it came so quickly.”