Kindly policeman tutors ‘left-behind’ girl in China

A policeman in southwest China has been tutoring a “left-behind” girl at a police station after her grandmother begged him to help with her homework, according to a newspaper report.

Yang Bo, a police officer in Pengzhou in Sichuan province, has tutored the girl nicknamed Qiqi every day at about 5pm when he was off duty over the past three weeks, Chengdu Business News reported.

Sometimes it means he has to sacrifice time with his own daughter, according to the article.

“Left-behind children” is the term in China for youngsters, often from poorer families, whose parents have to work away from their hometowns and villages.

The girl’s grandmother asked the officer to help the child, who is in the first grade at primary school, as she is almost illiterate.

China has 61 million left-behind children ... that’s almost Britain’s total population

The officer agreed, arranging for his own daughter to take dancing classes at the same time.

The report said his daughter was initially unhappy, but he persuaded her by explaining how lucky she was to have both her parents with her every day.

Chinese media regularly report on the difficulties faced by left-behind children as they try to cope without their parents, often in the care of their grandparents.

A government survey suggested two years ago that there were 61 million left-behind children in China.