China’s traffic congestion eases in 2017, survey says

Traffic moved slightly more smoothly on China’s roads in 2017, according to a survey conducted by a local web mapping company.

According to the study by Gaode Map’s Amap application, traffic flow improved in 40 of the 78 major cities monitored, worsened in 17, and remained unchanged in 21, Sina.com reported.

Jinan, the capital of eastern China’s Shandong province, retained its title as the country’s most congested city, while Beijing ranked third and Harbin, capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, had the dubious honour of coming in third.

The rankings were based on the average speed vehicles were able to achieve during peak travel times, the report said.

In Jinan that was a snail-like 21.1km/h (13.1mph), while in Beijing it was 22.2km/h.

The other cities to make the top 10 were: Chongqing, Hohhot, Guangzhou, Hefei, Shanghai, Dalian and Changchun.

Gaode Map is a unit of Alibaba Group, which also owns the South China Morning Post.