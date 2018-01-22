Chinese man lives rough for 10 years to ‘crack lottery code’

A man has been living rough under a road bridge in southwest China for 10 years, saying he will not go home until he has cracked how to win the lottery and written books about it, according to a newspaper report.

Wang Chengzhou, 49, lives under a road intersection in Chongqing and spends most of his time researching, the Chengdu Commercial Daily reported.

He makes ends meet by doing part-time jobs, such as for the post office, but his obsession is research on the lottery, according to the article.

Wang came to Chongqing in 2008 after he recovered from a thigh fracture he suffered in a construction site accident in Xian in Shaanxi province.

He told his relatives he was going to work on another building site in Yunnan province, but ended up in Chongqing.

Wang’s 76-year-old mother in his hometown in Shehong county in Sichuan province had no idea where her son was until reporters contacted her.

She begged him to return home for the Lunar New Year holiday next month, but Wang refused, saying he would not return until he had “made his mark in lottery research”.

“I have mastered the algorithms of lotteries,” Wang told the newspaper, adding he planned to write four books ranging from mental arithmetic to lottery codes, based on his research.

“I like thinking about lottery numbers in complete darkness in the morning from 2am to 5am and I spend about 2,000 yuan a month buying lottery tickets,” Wang said.

A post office official confirmed Wang had worked there for the past two years, but had recently quit.

“I know he is buying and researching about lotteries, but I never heard he won once,” he said.

Zhou De, a maths teacher at Sichuan University, told the newspaper: “Lottery numbers are randomly generated. It’s almost impossible to calculate lottery numbers in advance.”