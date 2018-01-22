For as long as she can keep going, 76-year-old Chinese grandmother Shi Yuying will continue to push her grandson along the long road back and forth to school each day.

Shi lives in the village of Daizhuyuan in the western province of Guangxi and is the main carer for her nine-year-old wheelchair-bound grandson Jiang Haowen, who was diagnosed with the movement disorder cerebral palsy when he was two, according to Shanghai-based news outlet Thepaper.cn.

The child’s parents divorced five years ago and his father works in Guilin to support the family.

Each day, the elderly woman pushes the child to and from school, where he has shown an aptitude for maths and memorisation. She also massages him and prepares herbal medicines daily to improve his condition.

In the last year Haowen has also learned to stand upright and walk a short distance with support.

“He can talk but cannot hold pens well, so in the future, I hope he could have a chance to enter a special educational institution,” Shi was quoted as saying.

