A family living in eastern China lived in a house for two years without realising there was a dead body above the bathroom ceiling, according to a newspaper report.

A member of the family finally discovered the corpse while cleaning their home on Sunday in Ruian in Zhejiang province ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the City Express reported.

The man saw a cigarette lighter in a gap between two planks in the ceiling and was curious as to why it was there.

He managed to put his head through a small gap in the ceiling and saw the body in the roof, close to a hole pushed through a wall connecting to another part of the building.

The highly decomposed corpse is likely to be the remains of a 30-year-old neighbour, according to the police.

The man, whose name was not given, was said to have a history of drug use and officers believe he may have crawled into the roof if there had been a police raid. The cause of death is not yet known, but he is thought to have died late in 2015.

There was no sign of any physical struggle and forensic experts do not believe the body was dumped in the roof.

The family living below said they had not noticed any bad smells coming from the bathroom ceiling.

The family said they spent most of their time at their vegetable farm and the bathroom on the third floor of the house was seldom used.

The report said the dead man lived with his father and mother, who has dementia.

His father died last year after an illness, but had kept searching for his son up until his death.