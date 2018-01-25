Chinese police appeal for help after station houses 69 cats

Animal lovers have come to the rescue after a police station in eastern China suddenly became home to 69 cats.

The animals were recovered by police in Changshu in Jiangsu province after investigating a gang stealing pets.

Officers, however, swiftly found themselves struggling to cope with so many hungry mouths to feed and take care of.

“Please come and adopt, quickly! Our station is occupied by 69 cats … we’re about to go bankrupt!” the station posted on its social media account on Monday.

Animal lovers swiftly responded and homes had been found for all the cats by Thursday, with some taken by a local animal protection association.

“Now we’re clear and they’re all taken care of,” a policewoman at the station said.

The cats had been cared for at the station since last week when officers detained the pet thieves.

The gang had stolen cats and then later sold them.

Police bought cat food and cages to temporarily house the animals before appealing for help.

As well as offering to adopt the animals, some members of the public said they would help pay for their upkeep at the station.

“Adopters please pick the orange cats as priority to ease the police burden. They’re the bigger eaters,” one person joked on social media.

Another jested: “Better separate the males and females [to prevent them producing more kittens]. ”