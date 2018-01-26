How China’s cold front is affecting smartphones

Has your smartphone frozen? If you’re living in northern, central or eastern China this winter, it could be more than a technical glitch, according to a Chinese weather website.

The China Meteorological Administration’s website Weather.com.cn warned on Wednesday that bone-chilling cold conditions this winter could affect smartphone performance.

When the temperature drops below freezing, most phones could start malfunctioning, becoming non-responsive to touch and draining the battery, the website said. If it’s cold enough, some phones will just shut down.

Citing a Sichuan industry inspection institute, the site said smartphone batteries would drain quickly if the temperature fell below -5 degrees Celsius, or 23 degrees Fahrenheit, and screens would go dark in conditions below -10 degrees Celsius. At -20 degrees Celsius or below, most smartphones would simply shut down.

Phone users in northeastern China should keep their devices in their pocket or limit use to indoors, the report said.

Most users in southern China would not be affected.