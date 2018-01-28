Going, going, gone ... Chinese car showroom collapses in heavy snow

A car showroom collapsed under heavy snow on Saturday morning, Shanghai-based news outlet Thepaper.cn reported.

Staff heard a strange sound from the ceiling of the 200 square metre showroom in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Saturday and noticed the roof beams were bent.

The showroom was evacuated before the structure collapsed and no one was injured, the report said.

Snow had been piling up since Friday, with falls forcing highway closures, and train and flight cancellations across central and southern China during the week.

The Chutian Metropolis Daily reported that the ceiling of a Wuhan supermarket also caved in at round 3am on Saturday. No one was injured and authorities were helping to find alternative storage for the shop’s goods.

Heavy snow hits central Shanghai for first time in a decade

Hubei has issued 80 blizzard warnings in the last week and warned that temperatures in Wuhan will drop to -8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday before rising on Thursday.