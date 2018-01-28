Bridesmaid found dead after wedding banquet in southern China

A 17-year-old bridesmaid died of suspected alcohol poisoning at a wedding in southern China, Guangzhou Daily reported on the weekend.

The girl was found dead in a hotel room in Meizhou, Guangdong province, after a wedding on Tuesday.

The bride said the girl started out with soft drinks at the banquet but switched to alcohol when friends came to toast the couple.

Surveillance footage showed the girl taking a lift to the room supported by two youths at around 1pm as the banquet wrapped up, the report said.

She fell several times and was left in the hotel room face down before being discovered dead several hours later.

The boys had also been drinking and were asleep in the room, the report said.

The bride rejected claims from the girl’s family that the bridesmaid had been forced to drink at the banquet.

Two other bridesmaids said it was normal to drink at weddings but they had not imagined that it could lead to such a tragedy.

Police were investigating the death, the report said.