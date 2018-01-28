80 years on and two more Nanking massacre survivors die

Two more survivors of the Nanking massacre eight decades ago have died, leaving fewer than 100 still alive, according to Chinese media.

Chen Yulan died on Friday aged 99, the Chongqing Morning Post reported on the weekend, citing the official microblog of the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre.

Chen was 18 years old and had a newborn daughter when Japanese forces took her 24-year-old husband Zhou Hancheng from a refugee camp and killed him, the microblog said.

The light above Chen’s photograph in the museum would be turned off to commemorate her death, it said.

The museum also said on Sunday that another survivor, Shen Guiying, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Her father, aunt and uncles were killed by the Japanese during the six weeks of the massacre.

Chen and Shen were the second and third survivors to die this year – on January 11 Chen Fengying died aged 92.

On December 13, 1937 Japanese troops captured Nanjing, then called Nanking, killing the city’s civilians on a mass scale. The International Military Tribunal for the Far East in Tokyo estimated in 1946 that more than 200,000 Chinese were killed, while the official Chinese estimate is over 300,000 dead.