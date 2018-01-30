A man has been arrested in southern China after he attacked the driver of a moving bus, forcing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and hit a wall, according to a Chinese newspaper report.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed the 61-year-old man and his wife boarding the bus in Sanya, Hainan province, at about 9pm on Thursday before becoming involved in an argument with the driver, Sanya Daily reported on Tuesday.

The row began when the man mistakenly thought the driver had accused him of not paying the bus fare, the report said.

The man started shouting and pointing at the driver, and moving towards the front of the bus as the driver shouted back.

The wife tried to intervene but her husband managed to kick the driver in the arm, the report said.

The driver lost control of the wheel and the bus slammed into a wall.

As the driver braked the wife fell backwards onto the floor of the vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The report said the man had been drinking.